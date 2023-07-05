Liberal Minds Melt Over Newest Court Ruling

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Progressives have criticized the Supreme Court’s recent decision to abolish affirmative action, stating that it undermines the diversity and inclusion efforts of the past few decades.

On Thursday, in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court decided that affirmative action should no longer be granted to higher education applicants. This decision led to many liberals arguing that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court has resulted in society moving backward when it comes to supporting minority communities.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) pointed out that the Supreme Court had moved society backward by blocking “race-conscious admissions policies.”

The Supreme Court’s decision specifically pointed out that the admissions committees at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were being discriminatory in their admissions practices when it came to both white and Asian American applicants. However, progressives have continued to defend the practice claiming that it protected Black and Latino applicants.

Bowman, a former school principal and strong education advocate, specifically pointed out that these policies are key to ensuring that Black and brown applicants, who have already been affected by the underinvestment in their communities and schools will have an equal shot when being considered by university admissions officers.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also wrote about her own experience with getting an education as a Black woman and claimed that the Supreme Court’s decision was pushing “racial inequity” and blocking economic mobility. She then attacked the court for being “corrupt and illegitimate” and claimed that it was designed to block a younger generation of Black people from accessing higher education.

