Liberals Call Trump’s Arrest What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Al Sharpton, civil rights activist and reverend, stated that he believed former President Donald Trump’s indictment was “spiritual” and claimed that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will “deliver us justice.”

During an event at New York University on Monday, Sharpton claimed that he was always searching for a spiritual interpretation. He added that he believed it was “ironic” that on the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s assassination, a “president that tried to turn back a lot of what King did is going to be arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court by a Black DA.” These comments were reported in the Washington Times.

Sharpton, who hosts a show on MSNBC on the weekends, made his comments ahead of Trump’s expected arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom the following day. On the day of the arraignment, there were both law enforcement and media present, as well as both anti- and pro-Trump demonstrators.

This arraignment is historically important as it is the first time that a U.S. President either sitting or former has faced criminal charges.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to a hush money payment scheme paid off to Stormy Daniels and others in order to conceal information ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he has done no wrongdoing and has maintained that the probe by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) was a politically motivated witch hunt.

