Liberals Erupt in Anger Over One Thing During Trump’s Arrest

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former President Donald Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia after he turned himself in following his latest indictment. However, his official inmate measurements have led to many questions, with social media users pointing out the discrepancies.

The entire booking process took approximately 20 minutes, and Trump was released after paying a $200,000 bond. When talking about his booking, Trump told Newsmax that it was “a very sad day for our country.” He added that he had not done anything wrong and that the Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution had been partisan.

This was the first time that Trump’s official mugshot was taken following the indictment. In the arrest record, it is also stated that Trump is 6 feet and 3 inches tall and that he weighs 215 points. However, in April during his arrest in a New York criminal case, the booking had stated he was 6 feet and 2 inches tall and had weighed 240 pounds. This would mean that within the last three months, Trump grew taller by an inch while also losing 25 pounds.

Social media users questioned whether the reason for the discrepancy was because Trump had been the one to provide the information to the authorities or whether the measurements had been taken by the respective authorities who had measured things differently.

Jake Tapper in response to the release of Trump’s height and weight wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Wait, what?”

