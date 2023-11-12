Liberals Flip on Democrat Governor

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Recent polling data from the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) reveals a shift in California voters’ perception of Governor Gavin Newsom, with dissatisfaction edging ahead of approval ratings. The survey highlights that 49% of voters in California express discontent with Newsom’s governance, while 44% remain in favor, marking a contrast to the support he received during his successful campaign against a recall a year prior.

This change is underlined by a drop in approval from 25% to 18%, paralleled by an increase in strong disapproval from 29% to 36%. The governor’s standing has notably waned among moderate and independent voters, with 54% of moderates and the same proportion of unaffiliated voters expressing disapproval.

Eric Schickler, IGS co-Director, comments on the implications of these figures, suggesting that Californians’ growing concerns may limit Newsom’s ability to expand his influence on a national scale. Californians themselves are split on their support for Newsom’s increased national political presence, with 45% in favor and 43% against.

In the context of national politics, Newsom is recognized as a potential Democratic candidate for the presidency if the current president opts not to run for a second term. His national ambitions, however, are met with opposition from 85% of Republican voters in California and a plurality of unaffiliated voters. Democrats, on the other hand, show 70% support for his actions on the national stage.

Gender and ethnicity also play a role in Newsom’s approval rates. Women appear slightly more supportive, with 46% approving compared to 45% who do not. Men show greater disapproval, with 52% against and 41% for Newsom. In terms of ethnic groups, Black voters show a majority approval at 57%, while white and Latino voters display a majority disapproval at 52% and 48%, respectively.

