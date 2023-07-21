Liberals Rage After Trump Celebrates Massive Win

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social to talk about his recent win in the Turning Point USA straw poll, where he ended up receiving 85.7 percent of the vote.

He argued that these results were a “blowout” and proceeded to point out that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had come in third place with only 4.3 percent. Vivek Ramaswamy had managed to receive 2 percent of support while “Sloppy Chris Christie” had gotten 0 percent. He added that Turning Point’s event in West Palm Beach had been “great” and that it had managed to set a number of records.

The Turning Point straw poll found that Trump had gathered over 85 percent of attendees’ support. In second place was Perry Johnson, a Michigan businessman who had first announced his presidential candidacy in March and who received 8 percent in the straw poll. Many GOP candidates, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), also received 0 percent support in the poll.

Respondents were also asked who their second choice would be for President. In that poll, Ramaswamy came first with 51 percent, Trump second with 21 percent, and DeSantis third with 13 percent of attendees’ support. Scott, who had not received any support in the original question, managed to get 6 percent in this question.

Organizers pointed out that they had instructed attendees not to put their first and second choice candidate as the same person, but that many Trump supporters had still decided to do that.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com