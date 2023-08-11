Look Who Just Qualified for the First Republican Debate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign revealed to Fox News that Pence had fit the requirements needed to participate in the first Republican presidential debate. In order to qualify for the debate, candidates need to fit two criteria that the Republican National Committee has set. One of these is that they need to cross the 40,000 donor threshold, which Pence has now managed to do. The polling threshold set was one that Pence had already met.

Pence’s campaign has stated that they have already informed the RNC of Pence’s qualifications and noted that their campaign was the first one to have the national party committee verify their numbers.

Pence is now the eighth Republican presidential candidate to announce that they had qualified for the presidential debate. Other candidates who are also expected to join the debate include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former ambassador Nikki Haley, and South Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Former President Donald Trump has also reached the necessary criteria but he has not yet disclosed whether he will join the presidential debate.

Pence’s campaign stated that they had more than 200 donors in 40 states, which is higher than the 20-state criteria that the RNC has set. They also pointed out that Pence, who launched his presidential campaign in June had managed to reach the threshold within only nine weeks, while it took many of the other candidates, including Haley, Scott, and Ramaswamy longer to do the same.

