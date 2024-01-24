MAGA Transactions Being Monitored?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Representative Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, has initiated a process to conduct a detailed interview with a former official from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), named Noah Bishoff. This action stems from allegations that FinCEN, which operates under the Treasury Department, was involved in specifically targeting transactions that included references to “TRUMP” or “MAGA.”

Jordan, in his role with the Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, has formally reached out to Bishoff, who previously held a significant position in FinCEN’s Strategic Operations Division. The basis of this request lies in certain documents obtained by the committee. These documents suggest that FinCEN had instructed financial institutions on how to identify certain individuals or activities of interest. This instruction reportedly included recommendations to use specific terms such as “TRUMP” and “MAGA” in monitoring Zelle payment messages, as part of a broader strategy to identify potential threats of lone actor or domestic violent extremism.

Furthermore, the documents imply that FinCEN had alerted these institutions to lookout for signs that may indicate extremist behavior. This could involve monitoring for unusual transportation-related charges or subscriptions to media known for extremist views. Jordan’s letter conveys deep concern about this approach, pointing out that such measures could infringe upon Americans’ protected political and religious expressions.

While the Treasury Department has not responded to these allegations, it’s important to note that FinCEN’s mission involves protecting the financial system from illegal activities like money laundering and terrorism.

Jordan’s letter also raises the issue of FinCEN’s alleged guidelines to financial entities on how to spot potential active shooters or terrorists based on their financial transactions. He argues that ordinary transactions, such as purchasing firearms or shopping at certain outdoor and sports stores, were unfairly scrutinized, potentially labeling law-abiding citizens as potential threats.

In his letter, Jordan emphasizes the potential infringement on civil liberties and privacy due to such extensive surveillance. He has requested that Bishoff schedule a formal, recorded interview with the committee by January 31 to further investigate these claims.

