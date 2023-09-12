MAGA World Devastated by Terrible News

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, former Trump economic adviser Peter Navarro was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress. Navarro’s first charge related to his failing to produce documents, while the second related to his failure to appear for a deposition in connection to a subpoena he had received from the House special subcommittee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The jury deliberated for five hours during the day-long jury trial. Throughout this time Navarro’s posture and expression remained the same even as the verdict was read. Following the reading of the verdict, Stan Woodward, Navarro’s attorney requested a mistrial, stating that the jurors had exited the court during their break and were exposed to the protestors outside who carried a variety of signs connected to Jan. 6. However, government prosecutors have argued that they had not seen any protestors outside the exit that had been used by the jurors.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta has stated that he would not make a ruling on the mistrial call until he was given video or photo evidence of the situation that was unfolding. Navarro’s legal team claimed that they were collecting the requested evidence.

Navarro’s sentencing date was set as Jan. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

Following his conviction, Navarro told reporters who were outside the D.C. federal courthouse that he was being connected for being associated with Jan. 6, and not for contempt of Congress. As he pointed out during the prosecution attorney’s opening argument, he had not talked about a contempt case but rather he had claimed that Navarro was responsible for the Capitol attack, which is completely incorrect.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com