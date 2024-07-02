Mainstream Media Suggests Trump’s Best V.P. Option

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board argued in a piece that former President Donald Trump’s best bet for vice president is North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R).

The Journal pointed out that Trump’s selection of a running mate will be essential as he tries to reassure those voters who are not yet sure about his third presidential campaign. The board also noted that apart from Burgum, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would be a good option for Trump. Still, as they pointed out the current shortlist appears to be Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), and Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio).

As they wrote, considering that selection Burgum is the best option considering his business experience and the fact that he appears to be loyal to the former President. At the same time, they noted that he appears to be willing to offer the “unhappy” or “hard” truth when it is necessary. By contrast, they argued that Rubio and Vance did not bring as much to the ticket.

The board slammed Vance, who is a first-time senator, arguing that he is a “political opportunist” which is why he has opposed aid to Ukraine and that he was just trying to be Donald Jr., which is a role taken already.

For Rubio, they argued that in 2010 he had remade himself and was now an industrial policy advocate pushing for income to be redistributed through the tax code. He also voted against the provision of Ukrainian aid, despite his previous foreign policy stance.

This also resulted in them questioning whether either of the two men would truly tell Trump the Truth in the case of a crisis.

