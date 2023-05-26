Major Demographic Flips on Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The new legislation in Florida and Texas targeting undocumented immigrants has led to many Hispanics reconsidering where they choose to work and live.

Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) signing of a bill that would impose sanctions for employing undocumented workers, videos started emerging of empty workplaces. These videos quickly started going viral, and according to some advocates, these videos have energized the Hispanic communities, but are also a reflection of some of their actual fears.

Mario Carrillo, campaigns manager for America’s Voice, a progressive immigration advocacy group stated that he believes the videos are a “form of protest” to show that the immigrants are needed and that not allowing them to work will have negative consequences. He further added that it also touches on this sense of fear that the immigrant community has.

The Florida law is not set to go into effect until July 1, but once it does it could have many negative effects on the lives of undocumented immigrants and their communities.

Domingo García, national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) stated that Florida is going to become a hostile environment even for law-abiding Americans and immigrants under the new law. He proceeded to point out that it would become possible for people to get arrested just for helping someone go to the hospital or talking to someone in Disney World.

The new law provisions state that undocumented immigrants who have been issued driver’s licenses from another state would not be able to use those in Florida, as they would not be recognized. Florida counties would also no longer issue ID cards for them. The law also states that E-Verify will need to be used before anyone is hired. However, the registry program often returns false positives which could prevent documented immigrants or U.S. citizens from being allowed to work, even though they are legally able to.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com