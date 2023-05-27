Major New Development in U.S. Election Laws

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The lawsuit filed by the League of Women Voters of Arizona against Clean Elections USA, a group that monitored ballot boxes in Arizona during the 2022 election and allegedly had used voter intimidation, was settled on Sunday.

The lawsuit had been filed in the fall of last year against both Clean Elections USA and the founder of the group, Melody Jennings. The judge had determined that the group had most likely broke voter intimidation laws and had called for the group to no longer handle ballot boxes. The case was settled last week, with Clean Elections USA agreeing to “publicly condemn intimidation of any kind” that could influence someone’s right to vote. The settlement was announced by the League of Women Voters of Arizona.

Pinny Sheoran, the President of the League of Women Voters of Arizona, stated that the litigation was key for the protection of Arizona voters who should be able to exercise their right to vote without facing intimidation or coercion. She added that their League was proud to have stood against these practices, and added that they would defend the country’s democracy against people who try to interfere with election results.

Melody Jennings’ attorneys, alongside her group, stated that both sides were passionate about protecting the first amendment, or the freedom of speech, as well as the right to freedom of assembly.

Following the 2020 presidential election, situations like seem to be of higher concern than ever before.

