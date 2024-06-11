Man Who Found Hunter’s Gun in the Trash Breaks Silence

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Edward Banner, who reportedly had found the gun of Hunter Biden in the trash, testified in the criminal trial. Following his testimony the judge had proceeded to dismiss the jurors.

Prosecutor Derek Hines had noted after the jurors were dismissed that there were two witnesses they wanted to bring forward on Friday, one is an FBI chemist while the other is a drug expert.

Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell has argued that the defense has a few more witnesses they will be calling forward before they make a choice on whether or not Hunter Biden is going to be testifying in his trial.

Millard Greer, a former Delaware state trooper has already been called to testify followed by Banner, 80, who prosecutors have called to testify about finding the gun while he was looking through a trash can for recyclables.

Hines has also shown a surveillance video of Banner at the shopping center where he had found the gun. Hines had asked Banner about what he had found in the trash can on Oct. 23, 2018. In response, Banner said, “Apparently I found a .38.”

This was reportedly not the only thing he found, as he also found a leather pouch that Hallie Biden had put the gun in before throwing it in the gun. A speed loader and ammunition were also thrown in the can. After finding the gun, Banner took it home and placed it in a box.

Greer was also asked about the surveillance footage from the location where the gun had been thrown in the trash.

