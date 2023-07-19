Man Who Targeted Obama Pays the Ultimate Price

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Last month, Taylor Taranto was arrested near former President Barack Obama’s home in Washington, D.C. The man had guns and ammunition in his possession and has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Only hours before Taranto’s arrest on June 29, the man had reported former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social post which included Obama’s address. Taranto proceeded to fill his van with ammunition, a machete, and two guns before heading towards Obama’s house. However, while on his way there he was apprehended by the Secret Service.

At the time of his arrest, Taranto had been live streaming while in his van. During the live stream, he had clearly expressed that he was planning on breaking into the private residence of the Obamas. Throughout the stream, he also showed many sewer grates which he claimed were “entrance points.”

On Tuesday, it was ordered that Taranto will remain in custody until the day of his trial. He is facing multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, and four other misdemeanors that are connected to his participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

According to federal prosecutors, Taranto had taken part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, had entered the Capitol building, and had headed towards the Speaker’s Lobby, while Congressmembers were being evacuated from the premises.

Following the insurrection, Taranto also posted a video from within the Capitol in which he claimed that this was him storming the Capitol. At the time, he had posted a video of himself in the Capitol stating that he is only posting the video so that he would be reported to the feds.

