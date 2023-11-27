Manchin Left Utterly Disgusted by Congress

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senate Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) spoke about the near-fight in the Senate arguing that it appeared like they were a “Third World country.”

On Thursday Manchin stated on Fox News that they had started “calling each other names” and that it looked like a fight was going to break out. He added this looked like “Banana Republic” and was not a representation of who they were.

These remarks were made in reference to The near-fight on Tuesday between International Brotherhood of Teamsters president Sean O’Brien and Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.). During the hearing, Mullin had challenged O’Brien after the latter had read a post in which he referred to the Senator as a “fraud” and “clown.”

Mullin had responded by stating that they could just end all of this there and that if he wanted to fight all he needed to do was get up.

However, Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was the panel’s chair, had managed to deflate the situation and had reminded Mullin that he was a senator of the United States.

Mullin, who used to be a mixed martial arts fighter, defended himself over the incident arguing that there were occasions when someone needed to “get punched in the face.”

On Tuesday a short altercation also occurred in the house after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had reportedly elbowed Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) while passing through the hallway.

Manchin argued that both of these incidents reflected negatively on the country, especially as they were trying to handle the tense international relations across the world.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com