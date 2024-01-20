Manchin Steps Up To Defend Crooked Biden Administration

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the push for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to be dismissed over having failed to communicate his hospitalization at the start of the month.

In an appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Manchin stated that there was a “breakdown” in the communication between Austin and the White House, but that the Defense Secretary should not be fired over his failure to inform the White House. He further pointed out that lawmakers were set to receive a briefing on what had occurred this coming week and that they wished Austin a fast recovery.

Manchin noted that Austin has spent his entire life defending the United States and even if he had made a mistake it was possible for that to be fixed. He added that it was possible for a decision to be made later and that it was not possible to change the “right now” and that a person who has done his job well his entire life should not be fired over one mistake and doing one thing he should not have done.

Austin has been slammed for his failure to inform the White House of his hospitalization for several days. As it was later revealed the Defense secretary was receiving treatment for prostate cancer. However, many people have been calling for President Biden to fire Austin over this mistake. Still, the White House has maintained that Biden has no intention to do something like that.

Manchin emphasized that currently the thing they were more concerned about was Austin’s well-being.

