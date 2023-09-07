Marjorie Taylor Greene Accused of Showing Inappropriate Content on House Floor

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democratic lawmakers have slammed Republican House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over her decision to show “d*** pics” and “essentially pornography” during a session in Congress. They further added that former President Donald Trump was the “most destructive force ever to be in the White House.”

In an appearance on Meidas Touch Representative Robert Garcia stated, in reference to a July 19 incident in which Greene had shown photos of Hunter Biden engaging in sexual activities, that the hearing related to Hunter Biden’s, President Joe Biden’s tax investigation. Many Democrats have expressed outrage over Greene’s behavior.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin described Greene’s behavior during the hearing stating that it was “unbecoming” and arguing that she had gone “over time.” James Comer, the Committee Chair also argued that Greene’s time had expired.

During the discussion, Ben Meiselas, one of the three founders of Meidas Touch commented on Garcia’s statements by pointing out that it was unfortunate when only one of the political parties was actually “living in reality” and not in a fantasy movie about Hunter Biden. He added that the conduct of the Republicans was “embarrassing.”

Garcia in response pointed out that Greece had essentially shown “d*** pics” during the committee meeting, which could be considered pornography. He further added that Greene appeared to be obsessed with Hunter Biden and that people like her were not actually ready to take on any serious role in the U.S. government. He then claimed that Donald Trump had fundamentally changed the government and the country and that he was the White House’s “most destructive force.”

