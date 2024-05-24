Marjorie Taylor Greene Responds To Crockett’s Attacks

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has responded to the attacks on her appearance by Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) during last week’s House Oversight Committee hearing by posting a workout video.

On Monday, she took to the social media platform X to share the video with the caption that her body lifting was “built and strong” and that she had shaped her body through healthy lifestyle choices rather than cosmetic procedures. The video showcased Greene, 49, lifting weights while in the background Sia’s “Unstoppable” was playing.

Apart from the video, Greene commented that she was soon going to be turning 50 and that she would hopefully still be able to continue lifting, running, being active, and overall living her life to the fullest.

The response by Greene had come days after Thursday’s heated exchange during which Greene had told Crockett that the “fake eyelashes” she had on were harming her ability to read. In response, Crockett had posed a hypothetical question to the committee’s chair regarding what would constitute a congressional protocol violation.

Crockett had told Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) that she was trying to understand his ruling and whether it would be considered a violation if a person in the committee started to talk about someone else’s “bleach blonde bad built butch body.” Following those comments, Crockett defended her statement before launching T-shirts for a fundraiser which included her message.

This is not the first time that Greene has made a public statement in which she showcases her workout. At the time, she had stated that every single day she works out at a CrossFit gym.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com