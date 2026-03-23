MASS Shooting Twist — NEW IMAGES Revealed

The Brown University campus is on edge as new images reveal a significant person of interest in the recent mass shooting.

Story Highlights

Two students were killed, nine injured during a shooting at Brown University.

Initial suspect from Wisconsin was released after evidence pointed elsewhere.

Authorities released new surveillance images of an unidentified man as a person of interest.

Public is urged to provide tips to help identify the man in the images.

The Shooting at Brown University

On December 13, 2025, a gunman opened fire in a lecture hall at Brown University’s Barus & Holley building during an economics review session. This horrific event resulted in the deaths of two students, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, and left nine others injured. The shooter fired over 40 rounds from a 9mm handgun, causing chaos and fear among the students who were sheltering in place as emergency services responded.

Initially, a 24-year-old man from Wisconsin was detained based on firearm matches and other leads. However, after further investigation, evidence shifted away from this individual, leading to his release. Authorities then turned their attention to a newly identified person of interest captured on CCTV walking near the shooting site shortly after the attack.

Unraveling the Investigation

The investigation took a dramatic turn when Providence police and Rhode Island’s attorney general released images and video of an unidentified man, now a primary person of interest. The footage shows the individual walking calmly away from the scene, which has become central to the ongoing manhunt. Law enforcement has shifted its focus to identifying this man, urging the public to assist by providing any relevant information.

This development underscores the reliance on surveillance technology and public cooperation in solving complex cases. The shift from an initial suspect to a new person of interest highlights the challenges investigators face in rapidly evolving situations, where initial leads can suddenly change direction based on new evidence.

Impact on the Brown University Community

The shooting has deeply affected the Brown University community, leading to the cancellation of exams and a heightened state of security on campus. The administration, led by President Christina Paxson, has coordinated with law enforcement to ensure safety and support for students, faculty, and staff. Counseling services have been mobilized to help those affected by the trauma of the incident.

The incident has also sparked discussions on campus security policies, with potential long-term implications for how universities manage access to buildings and respond to emergencies. Brown University, like many institutions, may need to reassess its security measures and consider implementing more robust systems to prevent such tragedies.

Moving Forward

As the investigation continues, the release of these images represents a critical step in identifying and apprehending the shooter. The public’s role in providing tips and information could be pivotal in bringing the person responsible to justice. Meanwhile, the Brown community is left to navigate the aftermath, balancing the need for safety with the desire to maintain an open and welcoming academic environment.

This incident at Brown University not only highlights the immediate need for effective law enforcement response but also raises broader questions about campus safety and the societal factors contributing to gun violence. As authorities work tirelessly to resolve this case, the hope is that such efforts will lead to meaningful changes that can prevent future tragedies.

Sources:

Wikipedia

WPR

ABC News

Brown Daily Herald

Providence Journal