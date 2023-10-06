Matt Gaetz Leaves Congress Speechless

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following weeks of threats, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz successfully put forward a motion to vacate against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The motion was introduced on Monday evening, following McCarthy’s decision on Saturday to pass a bipartisan funding bill to keep the government from shutting down.

As Gaetz told the floor, he was declaring that the Speakership needed to be made vacant. As a result of this move, the House was then called upon to vote on whether or not McCarthy should be allowed to continue serving as the House Speaker within the next two legislative days.

Many House members stated that they were undecided on what vote they should make on this measure. It seemed likely that McCarthy was going to get the support of some Democrats to help him to keep his position even if some Republicans vote against him, but it didn’t.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., told Fox News that he thought it was a “bad idea” to bring forward the motion to vacate McCarthy. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., on the other hand, revealed that he was undecided on how to vote.

Gaetz however argued that he had enough Republican votes in order to get McCarthy to vacate his seat or for him to be forced to appease Democrats. He added that he was going to be happy with these results as it would help show the American people who governed them.

