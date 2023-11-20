McCarthy Allegedly Gets Violent With Fellow Republican

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday afternoon, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had appeared to shove one of his Republican colleagues, which resulted in a chase in the chamber’s hallway, according to a report on social media.

NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she had been talking with Representative Tim Burchett when McCarthy walked by them and shoved the Representative. In response, Burchett had “lunged towards” her, and she had believed for a moment that the incident was a “joke.” However, a chase soon ensued as the Republican Representative ended up following McCarthy and his detail down the hall and yelling at him asking repeatedly why he had hit him.

McCarthy in response had argued that he had not elbowed him “in the back.” Burchett told McCarthy that he had “no guts” and that he was “pathetic.” He had further stated that McCarthy’s move was a “chicken move.”

In October, Burchett had voted for the ousting of McCarthy along with seven other Republicans. The motion to vacate had been brought forward by Representative Matt Gaetz and Reps. Andy Biggs, Nancy Mace, Matt Rosendale, Bob Good, Eli Crane, and Ken Buck had voted along with Burchett for McCarthy’s removal.

Burchett’s press secretary also told Newsweek about the incident. Burchett proceeded to refer to McCarthy as a bully with a “security detail.”

Grisales in a different post stated that this had been the first time that the two Representatives had reportedly interacted since McCarthy was ousted from office last month.

