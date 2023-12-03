McCarthy Slams Donald Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In October, following his removal as Speaker, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, expressed strong displeasure towards former President Trump. This reaction was reported by The Washington Post. The conflict arose when Trump declined to support McCarthy against efforts to remove him as Speaker.

The Washington Post detailed a phone conversation where Trump listed reasons for not backing McCarthy. In response, McCarthy, frustrated, used explicit language towards Trump, as shared by two individuals familiar with their discussion.

McCarthy’s relationship with Trump had been notably supportive in the past. Despite facing multiple criminal indictments, McCarthy remained a staunch ally, even visiting Trump in Florida post his 2020 election defeat. A photo from this visit, showing both men smiling, drew criticism, especially in the context of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Former Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming and a critic of Trump, mentioned in her book that McCarthy’s Florida trip was out of concern for Trump’s well-being, citing that Trump was reportedly not eating.

However, when McCarthy lost his Speakership role, Trump withheld his support. Instead, Trump openly endorsed Representative Jim Jordan from Ohio for the Speaker position. Jordan, however, fell short of the necessary votes.

McCarthy seemed to downplay this lack of support from Trump. He emphasized that the decision of Speaker lies in the hands of the members, not external endorsements.

As for the 2024 presidential race, McCarthy has not publicly endorsed any candidate yet. However, there were plans for him to endorse Trump near Iowa in the upcoming months, as reported by The Washington Post.

