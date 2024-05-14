McConnell’s Stern Warning to Biden About Israel

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned during a Senate floor speech that if President Joe Biden did not find the “political courage” to stand up against the radicals left in his party the consequences would be immense.

As he pointed out, there are many allies that rely on America providing “ironclad” guarantees, however, the current position of the country has resulted in questions about the country’s commitment. His statements were made while he criticized Biden’s warnings that the U.S. weapons would not be used during the attack on Rafah that Israel has now launched because of the concerns for civilian casualties.

McConnell argued that Biden’s decision to not back one of the country’s allies is going to be backfiring. He added that nations would be looking elsewhere for their security as the country’s adversaries are “emboldened.” He did concede in his statement that “war is hell” and that “innocent noncombatants” would end up suffering. Still, he noted that “civilized nations” would need to hold themselves to a high standard and try hard in order to reduce the harm caused to civilians.

He noted that Israel had been going to “great lengths” in order to minimize civilian casualties and noted the soldiers were trying hard to avoid putting any innocent civilians in danger.

He continued by pointing out that those who were looking to erase Israel from Earth were functioning under an entirely different code and that any Hamas casualties were just “tools of the trade.” He added that these are the same savages who were responsible for murder, rape, and torture and that these crimes were something that they used as “tactics.”

