Megadonor Tells Biden His Time Is Up

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Pershing Square Capital Management billionaire founder Bill Ackman argued that President Joe Biden needed to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

During an interview with Bloomberg Television, Ackman noted that he believed Biden had done a number of positive things, however, if he becomes the 2024 Democratic nominee, he is not going to leave behind him a great legacy. He added that currently, the right thing for the President to do would be to step aside and state that he would not be running in the presidential election. He pointed out that this would create the space for some competition to emerge.

During the segment of The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations, Ackman who has referred to himself as a political “centrist” argued that all he wanted was for the “best leader” to be elected for the country.

Ackman then said that he had recently met Representative Dean Phillips, who had launched a long-shot campaign for the Democratic nomination. As he said after meeting the congressman, he was intrigued.

Phillips announced that he would be joining the presidential race in late October. The 54-year-old congressman argued that it was time for Biden, who turned 81 earlier this year, to “pass the torch” to a new generation.

In the interview with Bloomberg Television, Ackman had argued that he was “impressed” by Phillips. As he said, it was necessary for the nominee to be at their intellectual best, which was not the case with Biden, who has clearly passed his peak both mentally and physically.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com