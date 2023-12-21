Meghan McCain Attacks ‘The View’

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – ABC’s “The View” former co-host Meghan McCain blasted the show’s current panel following the suggestion made by host Ana Navarro that McCain had benefited from the time that her father had spent in public service.

During the daytime talk show, Navarro was defending President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, arguing that Hunter Biden had used his last name for influence, but so had half the people in Washington. As she argued there were even people who were currently at this table that had done the same thing.

When co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin questioned who on the table show had “peddled on their last name,” Navarro was quick to respond that she was not referring to someone who was on the show right now.

McCain, whose father is the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), saw this comment as an attack on her name and argued that these remarks were “defamatory” and that the claim was “absurd.”

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she argued that she did not understand why her former colleagues would keep slandering her weekly when she has not been on the show in years. She added that they needed to move on much like she had done. She further pointed out that she has never been accused of any crime in her life, and she would not have “influenced and peddled” let alone would have done so with foreign entities. As she argued not all the children of politicians were the same, and she certainly was nothing like Hunter Biden.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com