Megyn Kelly Rushes To Melania Trump’s Defense

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Fox News star, Megyn Kelly, has criticized Vogue over a photoshoot of Stormy Daniels while later incorrectly asserting that Melania Trump “never got in” the publication.

The comments were made during a segment of The Megyn Kelly Show after Donald Trump became the first U.S. President either former or current to be criminally charged in American history. Trump was arraigned on Tuesday and is now facing 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to his role in a hush payment of $130,000 made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her silence regarding their alleged affair a decade earlier.

Trump has denied that he has done anything wrong, as well as the affair with Daniels.

Kelly’s comments come following Trump’s ongoing feud about the treatment he gets from high fashion magazines, with Melania Trump previously claiming that Vogue was being “biased” by not featuring her on the front cover during her time as First Lady. Both Michelle Obama and Jill Biden have been featured on the magazine’s cover during their times in the White House.

Kelly, in reference to Daniels, claimed that the “Left is celebrating this woman like she’s Joan of Arc, her bravery!” This comment sprung after Vogue decided to do an in-depth photo spread featuring Daniels. Meanwhile, Vogue did not have Melania Trump, a former supermodel, featured during her time as First Lady. Melania was however featured in 2005.

