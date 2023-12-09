Melania Trump Accused of Hiding ‘Nefarious’ Acts

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former senior adviser and friend of Melania Trump, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, has accused her of having covered up the Trump “family’s nefarious activities.”

Wolkoff, who had worked for the former first lady during the first year of the Trump administration, has become a vocal critic of the Trump family. On Monday, she responded to a social media post made by Geraldo Rivera. Winston Wolkoff argued in response to the post that Rivera had been making up “excuses” regarding Melania Trump’s actions of remaining silent and spreading lies in order to hide the “nefarious activities” of the Trump family.

She added that Melania Trump had remained completely silent when Winston Wolkoff had been criminally investigated and defamed for her actions, despite having previously admitted on record that she had not done anything wrong. She added that the American people had a right to know the truth.

The relationship between the two women deteriorated a lot after the controversy surrounding the money that former President Donald Trump had spent during his 2017 inauguration. Winston Wolkoff in her book published in 2020 titled “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” detailed the over a decade and a-half-long friendship she had with the first lady up until the moment she left the White House.

Following the publication of the book the Department of Justice, which was under the control of the Trump administration, filed a lawsuit against Winston Wolkoff claiming that she had broken a nondisclosure agreement. The lawsuit was dropped in 2021.

