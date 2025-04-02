Mexican Band’s U.S. Visas Revoked Following Controversial Incident

A Mexican music group found themselves in hot water after a concert performance allegedly glorified a notorious cartel leader, leading to the revocation of their U.S. visas.

Quick Takes

The U.S. canceled visas for Los Alegres del Barranco after their concert allegedly glorified cartel leader “El Mencho.”

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is considered a terrorist organization by U.S. authorities.

State Department official Christopher Landau emphasized the repercussions of extolling drug kingpins.

Mexican authorities launched investigations into the musicians for “crime apology or advocacy.”

Federal Response and Visa Revocation

The U.S. State Department took decisive action by canceling the work and tourist visas of Los Alegres del Barranco, a Mexican corrido group, following a controversial concert in Zapopan, Jalisco. During this performance, the band displayed images of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

This cartel is recognized as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the U.S. State Department. The band’s decision to glorify the cartel leader, particularly at a public event, led to a substantial backlash. Sources detail how Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau confirmed the revocation of visas, underscoring the consequences for glorifying drug kingpins with criminal associations. The band’s subsequent persistence in performing their set in Michoacan only heightened the scrutiny.

This incident is causing ripples across both the U.S. and Mexico. In Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum lashed out against the performance, and the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation into whether the musicians’ actions constituted “apology or advocacy of crime.” In Michoacan, authorities noted that such actions aren’t included in their penal code, suggesting the charges could escalate to a federal level. Criticism didn’t stop with officials. The concert event, noticeably titled “Los Señores del Corrido,” featured the song “El Dueño del Palenque” and AI-generated images of El Mencho.

Reactions and Consequences

Public reaction to the performance was swift and definitive. Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus has voiced support for implementing measures designed to prevent similar incidents by holding event producers and performers accountable. Additionally, the Auditorio Telmex, despite hosting the event, distanced itself from the band’s artistic choices. They acknowledged the projection of images that could be perceived as glorifying criminal figures. Meanwhile, one of the band members, Pavel Morales, recognized the criticism but dismissed critics as “confused,” claiming the support of their fans. This divisive response illustrates the challenges the band faces in light of the sizable backlash.

Besides the visa cancellations, the incident also resulted in the cancelation of scheduled performances, such as one in Pedro Escobedo, due to missing municipal permits. Furthermore, the band saw a significant opportunity slip away as their upcoming performance at the Bésame Mucho festival slated for Austin, Texas, got removed from the roster. While the band faces significant hurdles, the broader dialogue around the implications of glorifying criminals continues to unfold.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Implications

The controversy has not only sparked public outcry; it has instigated official actions as well. The Jalisco Attorney General’s Office is moving ahead with interviewing performers and examining security footage, an indication of the seriousness with which they are treating this incident. With Los Alegres del Barranco repeating the performance in Uruapan, Michoacan, the spotlight has grown even brighter on them — and not in a manner likely to favor their standing, both in the entertainment world and legally.

Stakeholders across Mexico are closely monitoring the repercussions and are engaging in discussions about the ethical implications of artistic expression as it pertains to criminal figures. As one might expect, these events have initiated conversations about further regulations, setting precedents that may influence how the industry handles potentially dangerous affiliations moving forward.

Sources

1. U.S. Revokes Visas of Mexican Musicians Whose Show Praised Cartel Boss

2. U.S. Cancels Visas for Mexican Group After Showing Cartel Leader Photos in Concert