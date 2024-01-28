Michelle Obama Could Still Run in 2024

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent article, New York Post columnist Cindy Adams speculated about the possibility of Michelle Obama entering the 2024 presidential race. Adams suggested that there might be a strategic plan to position Michelle Obama as the Democratic candidate, with former President Barack Obama orchestrating the move. This speculation arises amidst concerns about President Joe Biden’s potential candidacy and his debate performance.

Adams highlighted the growing momentum of this idea, indicating that the Obamas are pushing for Biden to step aside, creating an opportunity for Michelle Obama. The notion of Michelle Obama’s candidacy gained traction following her recent comments on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast. In the interview, she expressed her fears about a possible Donald Trump victory in 2024 and the significant impact of leadership choices on the nation.

Additionally, Adams pointed to former President Obama’s concerns about the upcoming election. According to a Wall Street Journal report, Obama is worried about the tight race and the possibility of a Trump comeback. This concern is also shared by others in the Democratic Party.

Obama’s apprehension extends to the potential Republican candidates, whom he views as a threat to democracy. Furthermore, The Washington Post reported that Obama has been actively involved in discussions about the structure of Biden’s re-election campaign. He reportedly expressed concerns about the campaign’s decision-making process and emphasized the need for the campaign team to have more autonomy from the White House.

Adams’ piece suggests a growing sentiment within the Democratic Party about the need for a strong candidate to counter the possibility of Trump’s return, potentially leading to consideration of alternative candidates like Michelle Obama.

