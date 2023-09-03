Military Aircraft Carrying Marines Crashes

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday morning, a military helicopter crashed in Australia’s Northern Territory during an exercise. There were over 20 U.S. Marines on board the helicopter, the majority of whom had been injured while three were killed.

The MV-22B Osprey helicopter had crashed on Melville Island at around 9:30 a.m. local time. Many of those injured are in critical condition. The crash occurred during exercise drills which included military personnel from various countries including the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Australia, and the U.S.

The Australian Department of Defence confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that the crash had occurred but stated that none of those involved in the crash had been Australian. A Department spokesperson further noted that at this stage their focus was on responding to the incident and ensuring that those involved in the crash were safe.

The Marine Rotational Force in Darwin also released a statement noting that the U.S. military personnel had been rescued on the Tiwi Islands. They further noted that three people had been killed during the crash and that five others were in critical condition and were being treated at the Royal Darwin Hospital. They have also launched an investigation into the crash and the recovery efforts are still ongoing.

Michael Murphy, the Northern Territory Police Commissioner, noted during a press conference that they were continuing the recovery efforts and that the victims of the crash were still being taken to the hospital. The recovery efforts are being led by the U.S. Marines and the Australian Defence Force.

