Millions of Americans Now in Danger

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Canadian wildfires are causing harm throughout the United States as the wildfire smoke left NYC with an orange glow on Wednesday of last week. This resulted in the largest city in the country looking as if it came right out of a sci-fi film, with photos and images being shared online.

IQ Air, a Swiss air quality tech company, reported that New York and Detroit were among the cities with the worst air quality, with D.C. and Philadelphia registering “code red” air quality.

Varshini Prakash, executive director of the Sunrise Movement, a company that seeks to attack the ongoing global climate crisis, also talked about the New York sky, saying that it looked like the city was on “fire.” In a written statement, he also pointed out that the health risk posed by the air quality in NYC was at one point near the same as inhaling smoke from cigarettes, and that it was unacceptable that the government had not yet declared an emergency despite the current situation.

The effects of the wildfire in Canada were affecting over a dozen states, and according to an NBC News report 18 states had faced air quality alerts. Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson, Shayla Powell, also told The Hill that the EPA estimates that over 100 million people are going to face the impact of the air quality dropping, and that the effects would be felt all the way to Chicago on the West, and Atlanta on the South.

Powell added that in those locations the air quality would at least reach a code orange and that those belonging to sensitive groups might be particularly affected by the air condition. She did however add that the agency did not actually know exactly what was causing the alerts, and that it was possible that local pollution emissions could be contributing to the code orange.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com