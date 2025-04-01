Minot Mayor Resigns After Shocking Leak

Minot Mayor Tom Ross stepped down after accidentally sending an explicit video to the City Attorney, triggering an investigation and raising questions about leadership in the city.

Quick Takes

Minot Mayor Tom Ross resigns following accidental video dispatch to City Attorney Stefanie Stalheim.

The video led to a sexual harassment inquiry, which found Ross’s actions created an offensive workplace.

Ross claims the video was meant for his girlfriend, but that he inadvertently sent it to Stalheim.

Minot faces a decision on whether to hold a special election or appoint a temporary mayor.

Residents have a 15-day period to petition for a mayoral election following the resignation.

Details of the Incident

Mayor Tom Ross of Minot, North Dakota, inadvertently sent a video of himself to City Attorney Stefanie Stalheim, leading to his resignation. The mishap happened due to a mix-up in contact names on Ross’s phone. Ross intended the video as a “sexy video for his girlfriend,” as confirmed by his statement. Despite attempts to handle the issue privately, Stalheim filed a formal harassment complaint, propelling the matter into the public domain.

Stalheim’s complaint prompted an investigation, concluding that Ross’s actions “directly caused Stalheim’s inability to work in an environment free from unreasonable sexual harassment and created an offensive work environment.” Despite Ross’s requests to delete the video and keep the incident confidential, Stalheim reported the occurrence two weeks later, seeking an apology and suggesting Ross resign.

Investigation and Resignation

The investigation determined that the unintended dispatch of the video negatively impacted Stalheim’s work environment. Ross took responsibility and noted his respect for Stalheim. “I do take responsibility for this mistake,” Ross stated, indicating his efforts to fix the situation were insufficient. His resignation respects the investigation process, highlighting his contributions to Minot throughout his tenure.

Ross served as Minot’s mayor since 2022 after time on the city council. With a population of about 47,000, Minot is the fourth-largest city in North Dakota, located roughly 50 miles from the Canadian border. Decisions now loom regarding the city’s leadership, where residents may petition for a special election or accept a temporary appointment by the city council.

Future of Minot’s Leadership

Residents of Minot have a 15-day opportunity to call for a special election. Failing a petition, the city council will appoint a new mayor. This period presents an opportunity for the community to voice their preferences on how the city proceeds under new leadership. As Minot processes these recent events, the conversation centers around integrity and trust in public office, reflecting broader concerns in communities nationwide.

The resignation leaves Minot’s leadership in a temporary state of uncertainty, yet offers a chance for reflection and reconstruction under the guidance of principles that prioritize public trust and accountability.

