More Legal Trouble Arises for Fani Willis as Co-Defendant Files Appeal

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, co-defendant Michael Roman made a filing at the Fulton County Superior Court appealing the decision of Judge Scott McAfee that allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue being part of the case.

The appeal is going to be handled by the Georgia Court of Appeals. The appellate court has already agreed that it will be hearing the appeal which could lead to the criminal trial being further delayed. This is only one of the four criminal cases that former President Donald Trump is currently facing ahead of the November 2024 presidential election against President Joe Biden.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants are all facing charges relating to their attempts to change the outcome of the Georgia state election in 2020. On March 15, McAfee had ruled that the co-defendants had not met their burden in proving that the romantic relationship between lead prosecutor Wade and Willis had resulted in a “conflict of interest.” He had further ruled that they had failed to show how Willis had benefited from the case.

The judge cited a “significant appearance of impropriety” and argued that Willis or Wade would be required to step down in order for the other one to be allowed to continue in this case. Special prosecutor Wade had then offered Willis his resignation and had argued that he had done so in the “interest of democracy.”

The issue regarding the relationship between Wade and Willis first emerged in January after Roman had filed a motion stating that the two had been in a relationship and were benefiting from this prosecution case by using taxpayer funds.

