MSNBC Hosts Insult Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – An MSNBC host insults Trump by stating he is playing “hungry, hungry hippo.”

On Saturday, MSNBC host Alicia Menendez complimented President Joe Biden while insulting former President Donald Trump, suggesting the President is playing “chess,” while Trump is playing “hungry, hungry hippo.”

Menendez commented on an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” on Saturday, where she was joined by co-hosts Symone Sanders-Townsend and Michael Steele, as well as Politico’s Eugene Daniels and Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen.

The co-hosts fawned over Biden’s Group of Seven (G7) meetings in Italy, which concluded last week, while the guests suggested the White House wanted to display the global scale of Biden’s leadership.

Menendez made her off-color remarks about Trump when discussing Biden’s international trips, stating, “It’s amazing” that Biden is “playing chess, and the former President, at best, is playing… ‘hungry, hungry hippo.'”

Sanders-Townsend then suggested Trump was playing “Uno,” and that he kept receiving the “draw four” card, prompting the guests and co-hosts to laugh.

Sanders-Townsend then praised Biden’s ability despite comments about him being “a little too old.” She noted that Biden had traveled extensively in the last few weeks, going to France, returning to the U.S., then “going back out to the G7 in Italy,” adding that the President is “on his way to LA… as we speak.”

She contrasted that with Trump, joking that she didn’t know where the former President had been, before stating, “Yes, I do know where he’s been,” Sanders-Townsend said, before claiming Trump spends his time “railing against the machine,” and concluded that the comparison should “not be taken lightly.”

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com