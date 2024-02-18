Multiple Officers Shot in Washington D.C.

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – After a tense 13-hour standoff that followed a violent exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in Washington, D.C., a man was taken into custody, during which three police officers were wounded.

The individual apprehended was identified by the local police as 46-year-old Julius James from the Southeast area of D.C. After lengthy discussions with negotiators, James eventually gave himself up.

The incident commenced early in the morning, around 7:30 a.m., when officers approached a home on Hanna Place to execute an arrest warrant related to allegations of animal mistreatment. As they tried to enter, they were met with bullets fired through the door.

James then holed up inside the residence for the entire day, occasionally showing signs of distress but also engaging positively at times with the responding crisis teams, according to Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Throughout the ordeal, intermittent gunfire from James was reported, resulting in three officers sustaining non-fatal gunshot injuries. They were promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Another officer also required hospital care for minor, non-gunshot related injuries. Thankfully, all injured parties were reported to be in stable condition and on the path to recovery, though their discharge dates from the hospital remained uncertain.

The surrounding area was heavily corded off, impacting local traffic and the daily routines of three nearby schools, which were put on high alert. The situation also necessitated the temporary relocation of some residents.

In light of the unfolding events, an early release was organized for students at Kipp DC’s Leap Academy, with parents directed to a specific location for pick-up.

Currently, James faces charges related to the initial animal cruelty warrant, with further legal actions anticipated in connection to the assault on the officers.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com