‘Never Trump’ Voters Now Voting For Trump, Democrats Panicking

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Voters, who have been described as “Never Trump” supporters, are changing their tune after the former President’s historic conviction last Thursday.

The Free Press spoke to Voters from across the country who’ve had their opinions impacted by the guilty verdict in the Manhattan trial about former President Donald Trump’s falsifying business records.

A Los Angeles-based venture capitalist, Shaun Maguire, who had previously donated to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, declared on social media his $300,000 donation to Trump’s campaign within the hour after the guilty verdict. Maguire shared in an essay how “the double standards” Trump had been subjected to got his blood boiling.

Speaking to The Free Press, Maguire noted that voters were led to believe Trump “would be the end of democracy,” but highlighted that Democrats had “escalated” their “lawfare tactics” and not Republicans, prompting his belief that the GOP “is less of a danger to democracy.”

Adam Mortara, a lecturer at the University of Chicago Law School, donated $3,300 to Trump’s campaign after Thursday’s verdict.

Mortara didn’t vote for Trump in 2020 and opposed him in the 2016 GOP primary.

But explained that he was no longer on the “sidelines” because if Trump lost in November, it would “validate this type of weaponization of the judicial system.”

The lecturer added that before, he believed President Joe Biden winning reelection wasn’t a “danger to America,” but the verdict had changed his mind.

Texas-based travel consultant Jack MacGuire, who voted for Clinton in 2016 and neither Biden nor Trump in 2020, described how the trial “galvanized” him.

He explained that the verdict displayed “every level of corruption and deceit” and “galvanized” him to declare “enough is enough.”

Other voters, including long-term Democrats, had revealed the conviction had prompted them to consider pulling the lever for Trump come November.

