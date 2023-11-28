New Jan 6th Video Sparks Major Debate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new video showing a Capitol rioter fist-bumping police has led to many on social media questioning what actually occurred on January 6, 2021 during the Capitol attack.

On Jan. 6, hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump stormed into the U.S. Capitol. Trump had maintained following his loss in the 2020 presidential election that the results were fraudulent due to widespread voter fraud, however, there has not been any evidence to suggest that was the case.

The violence on the day of the attack led to over 100 Capitol Police officers getting injured while many members of the Capitol Police force lost their lives.

On Friday, new House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that his office was going to release the complete security footage from that footage with some redactions for security reasons. Over 90 hours were already released. While running for the Speakership Johnson had stated that he was planning on releasing the footage.

Following the release a number of short clips made their way to X, formerly known as Twitter, with one video showing a Capitol rioter being escorted by Capitol police. Following his release, the rioter ended up fist-bumping police.

John Cremeans, a podcast and radio host, questioned what had happened during the encounter and stated that the Capitol police had uncuffed the rioter and had proceeded to fist-bump him. He added that this did not fit into the narrative about the Jan. 6, 2021 attack built by Pelosi.

Fighting for the Truth, a different user of X stated that those who entered the Capitol on that day had been “welcomed guests” who had then been placed into custody. They added that this was “entrapment.

Opinion contributor and podcaster Jeff Charles questioned in an X post why the Capitol police would take a rioter aside and remove the handcuffs. He proceeded to ask why they would give him a fist bump after all that.

WATCH:

🚨BREAKING🚨

A Fist Bump? WTH! Capitol Police uncuff a January 6th Protestor and give him a fist bump. Something is definitely not right about the J6 Pelosi narrative.#J6footage #jan6 #J6pic.twitter.com/UoPx3jgHXG — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) November 17, 2023

