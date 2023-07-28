New Photo Exposes Biden Family

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Hunter Biden’s laptop had several photos, including some that show that he had been in the Delaware home of his father, President Joe Biden, on the day that he had sent his Chinese business partner the “shakedown” messages.

President Biden had also responded to a New York Post reporter by shouting that he had not been with Hunter Biden at the time when the alleged WhatsApp messages were sent to Harvest Fund Management CEO Henry Zhao on July 30, 2017. In the messages, Hunter Biden had claimed that he had been with his father when the messages were sent.

At the time, Hunter Biden was “sitting” with Joe Biden and they were both trying to understand why the commitments set had not been fulfilled. He had added that should he get a call from anyone other than him, Zhang or the chairman, he would make sure that his father would use all of his connections to make him regret that he had not followed the instructions that Hunter Biden had given.

On that same day, July 30, 2017, Hunter’s abandoned laptop had photos that depicted Hunter Biden sitting in the driver seat of the 1967 Corvette Stingray in the driveway of the Biden home in Wilmington along with two women in bikinis. The photos were shared on the website Marco Polo which is run by Garret Ziegler. The Washington Free Beacon had been the first to report on the images and had claimed that one of the girls looked like Hunter Biden’s niece.

In this latest exchange on June 28, President Biden however had loudly exclaimed that he had not been present during this alleged exchange between Zhao and his son.

