Newest Data Spells Trouble for Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The recent NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ survey has revealed that more than 55% of registered voters view former President Trump unfavorably. In detail, around 44% possess a strongly negative perception of him, making this figure the highest among eight tested GOP candidates. An additional 13% possess a mildly negative view, totaling an approximate 56% in overall negative sentiments.

However, the divisive ex-president, currently leading in the GOP primary race, also secured the most substantial proportion of voters with a “very favorable” view at about 22%.

Comparatively, the once-thought primary contender, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, faced around 34% of voters who viewed him very negatively, while 11% held a strongly positive view of him.

As Trump navigates numerous legal challenges, including multiple indictments, he continues his bid for another presidential term. Notably, he chose to forgo the inaugural GOP presidential debate due to his significant polling lead. He intends to miss the upcoming second debate in Simi Valley, California, as his GOP peers assemble.

Interestingly, in the recent survey, Trump was the sole GOP candidate whose “very favorable” rating surpassed his “somewhat favorable” rating.

In comparison, former Vice President Mike Pence had approximately 7% “very favorable” and 22% “somewhat favorable.” His unfavorable ratings stood at 33% and 28% for “very unfavorable” and “somewhat unfavorable” respectively.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy secured ratings of 13% and 21% for “very favorable” and “somewhat favorable” respectively. His negative ratings were 22% for “very unfavorable” and 15% for “somewhat unfavorable.”

Notably, Ramaswamy, previous U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Senator Tim Scott had significant proportions of voters uncertain about their appeal. Around 28%, 29%, and 38% were unsure about Ramaswamy, Haley, and Scott respectively.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson garnered the highest uncertainty, with approximately 51% of voters undecided on their opinion of him. Hutchinson didn’t qualify for the subsequent GOP debate in California.

For Trump, only about 4% of respondents were unsure about their sentiment.

In the same poll, both Haley and Scott secured nearly 9% “very favorable” ratings. Haley’s ratings were roughly 22% “somewhat favorable,” 19% “somewhat unfavorable,” and 20% “very unfavorable.” Scott’s ratings were approximately 19% “somewhat favorable,” 17% “somewhat unfavorable,” and 17% “very unfavorable.”

Lastly, ex-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie had 5% of voters viewing him “very favorably” and 17% “somewhat favorably,” whereas 27% and 30% viewed him “somewhat unfavorably” and “very unfavorably,” respectively.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com