Newsom Attacks DeSantis, Then Disaster Strikes

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – California Governor Gavin Newsom blamed the recent Memorial Day shooting in Hollywood, Florida on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ new gun laws, only to be fact-checked by a DeSantis’ spokesperson about the law not having yet gone into effect.

Monday’s shooting occurred in Hollywood Oceanfront Boardwalk in Florida and resulted in at least nine people, three of whom were children, being hospitalized, according to a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System. Deanna Bettineschi, a police spokesperson, however reported that four children and five adults had been shot during the incident. Police have detained at least one person of interest in the shooting while a second person has not yet been detained. The police are currently looking for the remaining suspects.

Following the reports about the shooting, Newsom was quick to place the blame on DeSantis’ new bill, which would no longer make it necessary for people to have permits to carry a concealed firearm. He further alleged that the bill also eliminated background checks, training, and oversight.

DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern quickly responded to the claims by stating that the bill signed in April would not go into effect on July 1st. He continued by questioning whether the outcome of what happened changed because of that.

Newsom also alleged that background check requirements were also eliminated, however, these claims are also not true. Under Florida law, there are eligibility requirements for those over the age of 21 who want to carry a firearm. The new law simply removes the permit or fee requirement for concealed firearms.

