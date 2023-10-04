Newsom Allegedly Saves Democrats From Bumbling Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of the Democrats did not only mock President Joe Biden over his cognitive abilities, but also claimed that California Gov. Gavin Newsom had launched a pseudo-presidential campaign in an attempt to save his party.

During his speech on Friday at the GOP Fall Convention in Anaheim, California, Trump argued that Newsom was Biden’s top surrogate. He added that Newsom was doing this because he did not believe that Biden would make it through the presidential election.

Trump specifically argued that the on-stage gaffes and moments that show Biden’s alleged cognitive decline, would possibly open up the road for a different Democrat candidate to emerge. However, as he pointed out it would not be easy for Newsom to become the nominee, and he would have a big fight ahead of him, especially because there would be many Democrats competing for the nomination.

Trump further exclaimed that there were people who claimed that Biden would make it, but questioned whether there was anyone who actually believed he would “make it to the starting gate.” Trump then mocked Biden for being unable to find how to get off the stage. He added “Look, here’s a stage; here’s the stage; I’ve never seen this stupid stage before. Right? I’ve never seen it. But if I walk left, there’s a stair, and if I walk right, there’s a stair,” and still Biden gets up and questions where he is.

