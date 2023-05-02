Nikki Haley’s Comment About Biden Sparks Massive Outrage

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley argued that President Joe Biden, 80, is likely going to pass away within the next five years.

Haley, 51, during an interview on Fox News, commented on President Biden’s recent campaign launch. As she said, he was running again in 2024, but it was clear that the supporters of the current president were “counting on a President Harris,” as it is unlikely that Biden will make it to 86.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates told NBC News when asked to respond to Haley’s comments, that while usually they “don’t directly respond to campaigns from here,” he had to admit that he had forgotten that Haley had launched a presidential campaign.

On Tuesday, Biden released his official campaign announcement for his reelection through a pre-taped video. In the video, he spoke about the dangers of “MAGA” Republicans, a reference to former president Donald Trump who in 2016 had run with the slogan “Make America Great Again.”

Haley, who announced her presidential bid in February, has so far pushed the idea that it is time for a “new generation” of leaders to take over. During the original launch of her campaign, she had also pushed the notion that politicians over the age of 75 should be required to take a mandatory mental competency test. This notion was criticized by many, including first lady Jill Biden who had called the idea “ridiculous.”

Biden is the oldest President in U.S. history, and throughout his administration, there have been many who have expressed concerns about his age as they head into 2024. Republicans are also considering to what extent they can attack Biden’s age without alienating older Americans.

