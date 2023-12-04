Nikki Haley’s New Ad Sparks Outrage

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Nikki Haley, the former United Nations Ambassador, recently launched her first advertisement for the Republican primary, marking a significant step in her presidential campaign. This ad, titled “Moral Clarity,” is a 30-second spot that will be broadcast in the early primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire. It’s part of a substantial $10 million investment in these key states.

In the advertisement, Haley is featured speaking directly to the camera. She emphasizes the need for a fresh, conservative leadership approach, distancing from the turbulence of previous years. She advocates for strengthening the nation’s unity, pride, and purpose.

This new campaign ad will be shown across various platforms, including broadcast, cable, and digital, starting Friday. Politico was the first to report this development.

Haley’s campaign has been gaining momentum recently, with less than two months to go until the Iowa Caucuses. She has risen to second place in New Hampshire polls, trailing only behind former President Trump, and is tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Iowa.

Additionally, Haley has garnered significant support from prominent donors and influential conservative figures. Notably, Americans for Prosperity, a group with ties to the Koch network, has endorsed her. Moreover, JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has urged Democrats to support Haley in her bid against Trump.

However, Haley’s rising prominence has not gone unnoticed by her rivals. Following Dimon’s endorsement, Trump criticized Dimon, labeling him a “highly overrated globalist.” Meanwhile, DeSantis’ campaign has critiqued Americans for Prosperity’s support for Haley, labeling her as a moderate.

