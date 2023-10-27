NYC Mayor Promises To Protect Targeted Race

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to pledge that he would protect the Sikh community following the death of a 66-year-old Sikh man. In his statement, Adams noted that Jasmer Singh had loved New York and he had deserved more than a “tragic death.” He proceeded to send his condolences to the entire Sikh community for the loss.

Adams added in his post that he promised to protect the Sikh community and that they rejected the “hatred” that had resulted in this innocent life being lost. He then noted that this week he met with leaders from the Sikh community to discuss what needs the community had during this challenging time.

Singh had died after getting into a physical altercation with another driver while on Queens’ Van Wyck Expressway. According to Hindustan Times, an Indian media outlet, the collision had occurred as Singh and his wife were returning from a doctor’s appointment.

A witness revealed that after the collision of the vehicles they had seen Gilbert Augustin exit his vehicle and grab Singh’s cell phone. They added that they had then heard a male voice saying “No police.” Singh who also exited his vehicle proceeded to get into an argument with Augustin and once he retrieved his phone he started to head back to his vehicle. However, Augustin allegedly punched him three times in the face and head which resulted in the man’s death.

The 30-year-old has since been arrested and is facing charges of assault, manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and aggravated unlicensed operator.

