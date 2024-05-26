Obama Adviser Terrified of Trump’s Influence on Supreme Court

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former Obama adviser Dan Pfeiffer warned that it is possible that the U.S. Supreme Court might end up continuing to have a “MAGA majority” if former President Donald Trump wins a second term in the November 2024 presidential election.

Pfeiffer predicted that if Trump wins back the Oval Office he would most likely appoint two more Supreme Court Justices at least, which would bring the total number of justices appointed by Trump to five. In his first term, he was appointed to the Supreme Court by Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch.

In a recent episode of “Pod Save America” Pfeiffer argued that by the end of Trump’s second term, Justice Samuel Alito would be 78 years old, while Justice Clarence Thomas is going to be 82 years old. He proceeded to say that those two would “definitely” be retiring while also pointing out that it is likely that Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is an Obama appointee will also be at an age where she is likely to retire by the end of the next presidential administration as she will be 72.

He added that if Trump makes another two appointments then the MAGA majority in the Supreme Court would most likely continue to rule for Decades. Pfeiffer pointed out that it was possible for the Democrats to win the upcoming election. He further argued that the Democrats needed to start using a strategy similar to the one that the Republicans used prior to the 2016 presidential election.

