Obama Getting Back To Work

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Barack Obama is once again entering the political space more actively as he has hosted some informal private meetings with many next-generation House Democrats, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) and Haley Stevens (D-Mich.).

The lawmakers that Obama has been meeting with in these sessions belong to both the more progressive and the moderate branches of the party. This move on Obama’s part appears to have been driven by a general wish of the former President, 61, to keep up with the new generation of Democrats that are expected to take over the leadership of the party within the next few years.

The meetings which were held in Obama’s Washington office also drew attention as during his time as President he did not place a lot of attention on counseling lawmakers. Since leaving the White House he has also not been a party power broker, as he has instead placed his attention on his foundation, trips, and documentaries.

Some have also pointed out that Obama was trying to differentiate himself from his former vice President and current President Joe Biden. One attendee of the meetings stated that Obama could help the Republicans gain a greater public presence. This was also the case in the 2022 midterm elections when Obama returned to the campaign trail to bring voters to the Democratic side. It is expected that Obama will once again take a high-profile role in the upcoming presidential election in 2024. However, some have expressed worries that Obama’s presence could ultimately undermine President Biden’s influence.

