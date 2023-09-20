Obama Jumps Into Biden’s Big Problem

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former U.S. President Barack Obama took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the dispute between the three big automakers and the United Auto Workers Union. As he pointed out, fourteen years ago when the manufacturers were not able to remain afloat it had been the American people and his administration that had helped support them. He added that the auto workers in the union had at the time sacrificed their own benefits and pay in order to help the companies recover.

The former president stated that now that the industry was strong and flourishing, it was time for the “to do right” by the union workers that had previously helped them.

These remarks came after workers walked out during the discussions between the manufacturers, that is Stellantis, General Motors and Ford Motor Company, and the UAW. Thus far, the manufacturers and unions have not been able to reach new employment agreements. The previous four-year labor deal had expired on Thursday evening. Currently, there are 13,000 UAW members on strike across the three plants.

During the Obama administration, the UAW workers used a similar tactic to deal with their employers. In his current statement, he points out that the union workers were fighting to get the health benefits and job security they had previously been promised and that the manufacturers owed it to the union members to return to the bargaining table.

Reuters has reported that the talks between the union and the manufacturers have resumed and that Stellantis has proposed a raised offer.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com