Obama Team Trashes Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Steven Rattner, who once led President Obama’s auto sector team, criticized President Biden’s decision to visit Michigan and join a United Auto Workers (UAW) strike. In a recent NBC News interview, Rattner said it was unprecedented and against the norm for a president to take sides in such matters.

Biden visited UAW strikers in Michigan, showcasing his allegiance to union causes. This move was the first instance of a sitting U.S. president joining a strike line. One of Biden’s well-known stances includes supporting unions and the transition to electric vehicles, which aligns with some of the reasons the UAW members were striking.

Ex-President Trump is also scheduled to visit Michigan, opting out of the GOP presidential primary debate.

Having had experience with the 2009 auto industry financial turmoil under the Obama administration, Rattner acknowledged the strategic significance of Biden’s Michigan visit. With Michigan being a pivotal state in presidential elections, Rattner stated, “While I see the political angle, it’s clear the president is siding with a specific group, which isn’t right.”

In defense of his Michigan visit, Biden referred to the 2009 financial challenges, crediting the labor unions for making sacrifices that aided the survival of U.S. car manufacturers.

Ron Klain, the former White House chief of staff, spoke on MSNBC to address the critique surrounding Biden’s Michigan visit. He highlighted Biden’s belief in the middle class and the role of unions in its formation.

As the 2024 elections approach, the UAW has not yet officially backed Biden. However, UAW President Shawn Fain was present to welcome Biden during his visit and accompanied him at the strike line.

