Obama’s Controversial Warning To Israel

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President, Barack Obama, posted on Medium a lengthy statement in which he argued that if Israel uses a strategy in its war against Hamas that does not account for the risks to civilians, then that strategy “could ultimately backfire.”

Obama argued that Israel had the right to defend itself from any attack made by Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group. He also expressed his support for President Biden’s move to push for the United States to support their ally in attacking Hamas and ensuring that the hundreds of hostages taken by Hamas are safely returned to their families.

He added that it was important to remember that the world was watching as the conflict escalated and that if the military strategy used by Israel does not account for the human cost it could end up backfiring. As he pointed out, there are already thousands of Palestinians who had been wounded, killed, or forced to evict their homes in Gaza as a result of the heavy bombing. Many of the victims of this war have been children.

He then noted that the government of Israel has also cut off access to water, food, and electricity for the Palestinian population in Gaza which could result in the humanitarian crisis in the region worsening and might lead to Palestinian attitudes hardening further. It could also result in Israel losing global support and undermining all the efforts for peace in the region.

The comments come at a time when Israel has been preparing to launch a ground offensive against Gaza.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com