Ocasio-Cortez Attempts to Bully Democrat Out of Congress

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman representing New York, also joined the young Democrats who are calling for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s resignation.

Feinstein, 89, in recent weeks, has been dealing with a lot of criticism from within her own party, with many people calling for her to step out as she recently had to stay away from Congress for a prolonged period of time because of her health issues. Ocasio-Cortez took to BlueSky, a social media platform, to call for the Senator’s resignation. She added that those who are criticizing the calls for resignation as ‘anti-feminist’ are using these accusations as a “farce.”

Feinstein has held her position in Congress for more than three decades. Last month, she was hospitalized for shingles, which when combined with her other health issues, has led to many calling for her resignation. Feinstein has already announced that this is her last term in office and she will be retiring after it.

Ocasio-Cortez, in her statement, claimed that Feinstein’s refusal to either resign or “show up” is harming the judiciary, especially during a time when they are fighting to maintain reproductive rights. She added that Feinstein’s absence means that the Democrats are only in a position to appoint nominees that the GOP has approved.

Last month, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., also called for Feinstein’s resignation, noting that at this point, the Senator does not appear to be in a position to fulfill her duties. These calls for Feinstein’s resignation were also put forth by Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who responded to Khanna’s push for the senator to step down.

