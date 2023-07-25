Ocasio-Cortez Erupts After Getting Listed on What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic Representative from New York, recently made her voice heard on Twitter when her name was included on a list circulated by Nikki Haley, a Republican Presidential candidate. The list was not just any list, but one that was created to highlight the Democratic Representatives who had cast a dissenting vote against a resolution presented in the House of Representatives. The resolution in question sought to express the United States’ unwavering support for Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez, never one to back down from expressing her opinion, responded to this categorization with a humor-tinged tweet, “Oooh, a list!” Her name was one among nine Democrats who had chosen to vote against the resolution. Despite their opposition, the resolution was passed with a sweeping majority of 412-9.

The other Democrats who were bold enough to join Ocasio-Cortez in opposing the resolution were a group of eight esteemed representatives: Andre Carson of Indiana, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Cori Bush of Missouri, Delia Ramirez of Illinois, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Jamaal Bowman of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Summer Lee of Pennsylvania. Notably, another Minnesota Representative, Betty McCollum, opted for a neutral stance on the resolution, choosing to vote “present” instead of for or against.

In a move that underscored her strong stance on human rights, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that the list should bear a more meaningful name. She proposed that it be known as the “‘People in Congress who think apartheid is wrong’ or,” “‘People in Congress who don’t ignore human rights abuses against Palestinians.’”

Haley, in her initial tweet, had drawn a divisive line. She described these nine Congress members as viewing Israel as a racist nation. She then followed up with a claim that this vote would be remembered, hinting at possible repercussions in future political scenarios.

The House resolution was initially triggered by controversial comments made by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal. She had publicly called Israel a “racist state.” These comments sparked a flurry of statements from her Democratic peers, who roundly condemned her choice of words. The Republicans in the House, seizing on this opportunity, introduced a resolution to formally oppose her comment.

However, the following day saw Jayapal revising her initial statement. While she backtracked on the specific label of Israel as a “racist state,” she maintained a critical stance against the Israeli government and its leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

